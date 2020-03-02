Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.65% of Exantas Capital worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 158,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:XAN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,238. The company has a market capitalization of $365.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.71. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 285.45 and a quick ratio of 285.45.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

