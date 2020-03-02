Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.62% of Chuy’s worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chuy’s by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush upgraded Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,942. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $356.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

