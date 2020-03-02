Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 7,208 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

URI traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 132,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

