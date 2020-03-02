Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 71,844 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after buying an additional 1,766,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 722.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 465,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,627,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

