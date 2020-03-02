Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.27% of National Western Life Group worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.26. 307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.89. National Western Life Group Inc has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $307.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

