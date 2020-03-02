Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA stock traded up $13.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.97. 784,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.30. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $269.60 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

