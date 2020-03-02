Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

EMN traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.