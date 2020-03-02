Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,804 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.34. 504,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,918. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

