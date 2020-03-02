Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,530,000 after purchasing an additional 145,102 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 531,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,846,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,689. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

