Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,530,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,431,000 after purchasing an additional 812,975 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,726,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147,120. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

