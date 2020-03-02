Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 202.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,730 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,139 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,566. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.89. 4,242,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

