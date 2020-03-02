Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,066 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.53% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 109,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,591. The stock has a market cap of $435.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $6,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock worth $13,597,815 over the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BDSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

