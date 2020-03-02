Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 417.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. 449,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,937. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

