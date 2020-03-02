Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.41 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of First Bancorp worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.32. 130,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

