Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.26% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.79. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $21.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

