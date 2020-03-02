Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.44 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,861 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,440,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $8.89 on Monday, reaching $148.61. 6,610,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

