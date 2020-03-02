Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,124 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.43% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE CORR traded up $3.20 on Monday, hitting $38.10. 12,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,768. The company has a market capitalization of $476.44 million, a PE ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 78.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.