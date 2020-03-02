Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Dana worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $26,077,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1,328,341.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 286.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 509,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.40. 161,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,149. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.