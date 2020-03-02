Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.74 Million Stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Corecivic worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 1,753.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 74,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,625. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

