Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.76 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.60% of Carriage Services worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carriage Services by 351.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE CSV traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $20.33. 10,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $376.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSV. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $63,625. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.