Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.98 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 255.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVR by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of NVR by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of NVR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR traded up $120.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,787.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,586.54 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,910.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,735.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

