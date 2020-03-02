Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,173 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Timken worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Timken by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,177,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 74,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.