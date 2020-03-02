Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.71% of Sierra Bancorp worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,883. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

