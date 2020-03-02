Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.27% of Photronics worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,072 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Photronics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,183,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. 54,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,254. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $823.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

