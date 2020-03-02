Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of Weis Markets worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 137.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Weis Markets by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMK stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.01. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

