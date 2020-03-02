Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $2.41 Million in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $3.27 on Monday, hitting $79.11. 29,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,073. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

