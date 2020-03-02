Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,902,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 232.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $12,022,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,885. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.