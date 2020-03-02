Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 42,212 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 402.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.45% of Powell Industries worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $387.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.44. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

