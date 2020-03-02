Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

