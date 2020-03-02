Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,484,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,382,000 after purchasing an additional 316,505 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 395,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 261,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

