Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.58% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.84. 60,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $490.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 51.14%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

