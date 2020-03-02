Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.79% of Regional Management worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 16,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $26.26. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,213. Regional Management Corp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $282.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.