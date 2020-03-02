Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.53% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOFG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.59. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,646. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $464.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig acquired 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

