Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,382,143 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MFA traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $7.63. 385,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,117. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

