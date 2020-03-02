Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 117,818 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,818 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.57% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.