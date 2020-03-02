Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,024 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 24.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,855. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $154.16 and a 52-week high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

