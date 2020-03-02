Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,389 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in XPO Logistics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 115,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

