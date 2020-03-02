Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,188 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $4,616,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

