Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,400 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.33% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a P/E ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

