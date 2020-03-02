Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,510 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.56% of One Liberty Properties worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 51.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

OLP stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,786. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

