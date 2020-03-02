Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,307 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Whirlpool by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR traded up $6.01 on Monday, hitting $133.87. 82,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,536. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

