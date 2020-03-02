Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 84,807 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 84,807 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.23% of AtriCure worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AtriCure by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,406. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

