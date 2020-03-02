Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,700 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after buying an additional 396,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 303,453 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 168,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 106,560 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $3,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,576,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the period.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.10. 111,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

