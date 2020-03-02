Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $2.40 Million Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,502. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

