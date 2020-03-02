Martinrea International (MRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

TSE MRE traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 286,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,420. The company has a market capitalization of $940.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.02. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$9.33 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRE shares. CIBC upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

