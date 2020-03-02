Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.59. 9,336,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,795,568. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

