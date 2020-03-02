Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 9,336,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,795,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

