Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

