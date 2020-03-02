Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.25% of Masco worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 66.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 72.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Masco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,790 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

