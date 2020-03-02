MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.62% from the stock’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of MTZ opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in MasTec by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MasTec by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in MasTec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

